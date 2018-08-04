DTE Energy Co (DTE) Insider Peter B. Oleksiak Sells 1,000 Shares

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $108,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,076.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.15.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.8825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,630,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.