DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSPG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Patrick Tanguy sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Paul bought 86,421 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $1,018,903.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 145,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,221. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group traded up $0.05, reaching $12.15, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 39,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,037. DSP Group has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $273.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.95.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

