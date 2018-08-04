DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DSPG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th.
In other news, Director Patrick Tanguy sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Paul bought 86,421 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $1,018,903.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 145,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,221. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DSP Group traded up $0.05, reaching $12.15, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 39,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,037. DSP Group has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $273.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.95.
DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DSP Group Company Profile
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
