DowDuPont (DWDP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DowDuPont traded up $0.38, reaching $66.82, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $8,884,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

