Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $47.05 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

