Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. 846,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,898. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.13 million. sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 904,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 248,457 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 749,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 175,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 134,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,388,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,355,000 after buying an additional 129,104 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

