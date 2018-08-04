Domtar (UFS) Upgraded to Sector Weight by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report released on Wednesday.

UFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domtar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domtar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of Domtar opened at $49.95 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. Domtar has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $52.58.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Domtar will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.92%.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 40,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $1,913,819.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,819.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 525,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 185,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 114,136 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

