Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 357 ($4.69) in a report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 452 ($5.94) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 440 ($5.78) to GBX 403 ($5.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.91) to GBX 430 ($5.65) in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 405.57 ($5.33).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group opened at GBX 337.20 ($4.43) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332.28 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 411.30 ($5.40).

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Direct Line Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

