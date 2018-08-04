Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Diplomat Pharmacy has set its FY18 guidance at $0.87-$0.97 EPS.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diplomat Pharmacy opened at $21.21 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.14. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $40,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,044.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $42,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $419,364. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

DPLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

