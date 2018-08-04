Diodes (DIOD) versus Acacia Communications (ACIA) Head-To-Head Review

Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Diodes alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diodes and Acacia Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 3 0 2.75 Acacia Communications 0 7 8 0 2.53

Diodes currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Acacia Communications has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diodes and Acacia Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.05 billion 1.71 -$1.80 million $1.37 26.54 Acacia Communications $385.17 million 3.95 $38.50 million $1.19 31.87

Acacia Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diodes. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Acacia Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 1.42% 9.73% 5.68% Acacia Communications -1.83% 4.95% 4.20%

Risk and Volatility

Diodes has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Communications has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Acacia Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diodes beats Acacia Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal?oxide?semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.