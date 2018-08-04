Digital Bullion Gold 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (DBG)

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Digital Bullion Gold has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Digital Bullion Gold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Bullion Gold alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010733 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000365 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002006 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000616 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Digital Bullion Gold Coin Profile

Digital Bullion Gold is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. Digital Bullion Gold’s official website is digitalbulliongold.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Digital Bullion Gold Coin Trading

Digital Bullion Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Bullion Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Bullion Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Bullion Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Bullion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Bullion Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.