Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.03

News stories about Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diebold Nixdorf earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 49.7387311220186 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:DBD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,797. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $535.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Northcoast Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $296,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerrard Schmid acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,020 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

