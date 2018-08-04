Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Bonds Drop 2.5% During Trading Earnings

An issue of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) bonds fell 2.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8.5% coupon and is set to mature on April 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $78.75 and were trading at $94.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.58%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $296,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $450,020. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

