Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $2.74 on Major Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $2,734.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00039642 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.38 or 0.02896457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00719216 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023856 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00069292 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00028404 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034987 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020721 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 2,888,570 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

