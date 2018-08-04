DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) SVP Jeffrey Moy Sells 5,831 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Jeffrey Moy sold 5,831 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $548,872.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,511 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Moy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Thursday, June 28th, Jeffrey Moy sold 59,193 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $5,474,168.64.

DexCom traded down $1.36, hitting $123.33, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,747. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.64 and a beta of 0.05. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.97.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.