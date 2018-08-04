Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) PT Set at €31.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHA. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.10 ($34.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.18 ($34.34).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa opened at €23.22 ($27.32) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €14.23 ($16.74) and a fifty-two week high of €31.26 ($36.78).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.