Deutsche Bank Trims Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Target Price to $16.00

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Shares of QTNA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 181,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,467. Quantenna Communications has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.12 million, a P/E ratio of -784.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David William Carroll sold 8,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $129,032.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $419,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,366. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3,527.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.