Deutsche Bank (DB) Shares Gap Down to $12.95

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.95. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 6118031 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DB. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,986,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,229,000 after buying an additional 13,043,037 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 4,061.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,244,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,903,000 after buying an additional 10,973,953 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,380,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,163,000 after buying an additional 1,147,616 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,163,000 after buying an additional 1,128,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2,926.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 954,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 923,255 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.