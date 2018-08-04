Deutsche Bank Cuts Taylor Wimpey (TW) Price Target to GBX 244

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 246 ($3.23) to GBX 244 ($3.21) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Wimpey to a neutral rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target for the company. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 206.77 ($2.72).

LON TW opened at GBX 170.80 ($2.24) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.90 ($2.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

In other news, insider Angela Ann Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($13,204.57). Also, insider Kevin S. Beeston sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £1,105,500 ($1,452,502.96).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

