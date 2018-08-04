Deutsche Bank Boosts Inmarsat (ISAT) Price Target to GBX 580

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 575 ($7.55) to GBX 580 ($7.62) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 460 ($6.04) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 430 ($5.65) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.17) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 569.71 ($7.49).

Get Inmarsat alerts:

LON:ISAT traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 554.20 ($7.28). 2,420,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. Inmarsat has a 52-week low of GBX 381.20 ($5.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 865 ($11.37).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Inmarsat Company Profile

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.