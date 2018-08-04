Deutsche Bank Boosts Inmarsat (ISAT) Price Target to GBX 580

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 575 ($7.55) to GBX 580 ($7.62) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 460 ($6.04) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 430 ($5.65) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.17) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 569.71 ($7.49).
LON:ISAT traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 554.20 ($7.28). 2,420,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. Inmarsat has a 52-week low of GBX 381.20 ($5.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 865 ($11.37).
Inmarsat Company Profile
Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.
