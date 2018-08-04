Desjardins Downgrades Enercare (ECI) to Tender

Enercare (TSE:ECI) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$23.00. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised Enercare from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enercare to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enercare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Get Enercare alerts:

Enercare stock opened at C$28.86 on Thursday. Enercare has a one year low of C$16.45 and a one year high of C$28.93.

Enercare (TSE:ECI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Enercare had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of C$279.10 million during the quarter.

About Enercare

Enercare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides home and commercial services, and energy solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through Enercare Home Services, Sub-metering, and Service Experts segments. The Enercare Home Services offers water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC rental products, protection plans, and related services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Enercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.