Desjardins Downgrades Enercare (ECI) to Tender

Enercare (TSE:ECI) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$23.00. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised Enercare from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enercare to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enercare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.
Enercare stock opened at C$28.86 on Thursday. Enercare has a one year low of C$16.45 and a one year high of C$28.93.
About Enercare
Enercare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides home and commercial services, and energy solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through Enercare Home Services, Sub-metering, and Service Experts segments. The Enercare Home Services offers water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC rental products, protection plans, and related services.
Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Enercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.