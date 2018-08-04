Dermira (DERM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Dermira alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DERM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Dermira opened at $10.35 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Dermira has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.09). Dermira had a negative return on equity of 95.84% and a negative net margin of 8,823.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Dermira will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 49,805 shares of company stock worth $479,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 1st quarter valued at $1,598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dermira by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,013,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermira (DERM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.