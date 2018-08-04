Dermira (DERM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dermira earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.0938937508235 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Dermira traded down $0.03, reaching $10.35, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 579,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,516. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $424.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.47. Dermira has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Dermira had a negative net margin of 8,823.69% and a negative return on equity of 95.84%. analysts predict that Dermira will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DERM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 13,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $120,023.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 49,805 shares of company stock worth $479,517 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

