DeltaCredits (DCRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. DeltaCredits has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaCredits has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaCredits alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00076541 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016012 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005564 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010658 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits (DCRE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

Buying and Selling DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.