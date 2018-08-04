Delphy Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $16.46 million and $1.12 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005392 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003423 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00381125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00197407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,914,392 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

