DCT Industrial Trust (DCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

DCT Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 696,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,521. DCT Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

