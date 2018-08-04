DaxxCoin (DAXX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

DaxxCoin (CURRENCY:DAXX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. DaxxCoin has a total market capitalization of $109,777.00 and $10.00 worth of DaxxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DaxxCoin has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar. One DaxxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.05794261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00234492 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002897 BTC.

About DaxxCoin

DaxxCoin (DAXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. DaxxCoin’s total supply is 545,891,780 coins and its circulating supply is 520,891,780 coins. The official website for DaxxCoin is daxxcoin.org . DaxxCoin’s official Twitter account is @daxxcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

DaxxCoin Coin Trading

DaxxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaxxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaxxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaxxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

