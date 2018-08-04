Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN opened at $6.09 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $179.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DWSN. ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

