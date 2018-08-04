Davita (DVA) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Strong Earnings

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $74.72 and last traded at $74.10. Approximately 2,144,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,487,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.34.

The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

In related news, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $102,671.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,125.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $86,912.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,107 shares of company stock worth $211,976. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Davita by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

