Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 156,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,254.5% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 62,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 58,069 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Stephen M. King sold 60,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,298,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,650. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.