Darsek Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (KED)

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Darsek coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Darsek has a market capitalization of $72,612.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Darsek has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00308190 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004700 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00064129 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000792 BTC.

About Darsek

Darsek is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2015. Darsek’s total supply is 23,965,372 coins. The official website for Darsek is ked.scificrypto.info

Darsek Coin Trading

Darsek can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darsek directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darsek should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Darsek using one of the exchanges listed above.

