Darden Restaurants (DRI) vs. Yum China (YUMC) Financial Contrast

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Yum China shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 7.38% 29.02% 11.30% Yum China 6.39% 20.59% 13.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Darden Restaurants and Yum China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 9 14 0 2.61 Yum China 1 1 7 0 2.67

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $110.05, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Yum China has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 33.43%. Given Yum China’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Yum China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $8.08 billion 1.66 $596.00 million $4.81 22.64 Yum China $7.14 billion 1.90 $403.00 million $1.42 24.72

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Yum China. Darden Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Darden Restaurants pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yum China pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Yum China on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 5,400 KFC restaurants; 2,100 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 10 East Dawning restaurants; and 3 Taco Bell restaurants. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

