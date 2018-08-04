DAO.Casino Price Reaches $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $12.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025955 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00069877 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00059460 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

