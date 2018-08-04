Danone (BN) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.89 ($88.10).

Get Danone alerts:

Danone opened at €67.28 ($79.15) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.