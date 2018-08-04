Daniel D. Burgess Buys 36,000 Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV) Stock

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Director Daniel D. Burgess bought 36,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.30% and a negative net margin of 600.34%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

NBRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,188,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.