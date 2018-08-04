Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,383,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,959,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 687,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WEC opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.05. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.