Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Insurance worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,031,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,496,000 after buying an additional 18,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,213,000 after buying an additional 119,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 101,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 8.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 26,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ralph J. Palmieri sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $283,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Springer sold 18,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $668,844.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,554,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,431 shares of company stock worth $6,778,842 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on Universal Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

NYSE UVE opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $209.79 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 16.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

