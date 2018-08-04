Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matador Resources Co has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.54.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

