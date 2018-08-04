Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Harris Co. (HRS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Harris were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter worth $112,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter worth $129,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter worth $131,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the second quarter worth $123,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRS stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Harris had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

