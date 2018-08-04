Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.51 to $122.49 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

EXP opened at $99.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $393.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.34 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.48%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,087,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,324,500. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

