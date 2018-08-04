Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Comcast opened at $35.41 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Nomura lowered their price target on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

