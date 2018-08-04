Daily Journal (DJCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal remained flat at $$238.00 during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260. Daily Journal has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $250.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $44,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,054 shares of company stock worth $1,882,967. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 94.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.