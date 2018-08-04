Cytosorbents (CTSO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 88.39% and a negative net margin of 56.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 662,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,054. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $369.39 million, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.14. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.40.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 12,400 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent Capponi sold 7,154 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $64,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,554 shares of company stock valued at $780,986. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSO shares. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

