CyrusOne (CONE) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at MED

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at MED from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. MED’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6,756.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,752 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

