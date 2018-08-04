Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cypress Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.931282118484 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor opened at $17.67 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,074.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Wishart sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $99,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,898.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $457,453. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.