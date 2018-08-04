Cypress Funds LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Cypress Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.7% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,195,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,555,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,477,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $853,070,000 after buying an additional 817,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $423,249,000 after buying an additional 804,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,323,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,088,000 after buying an additional 792,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group opened at $257.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $259.01. The company has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,601,829 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

