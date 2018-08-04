Cwm LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.0% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,617 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10,460.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 844,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,929,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,014,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,962,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,402,000 after acquiring an additional 690,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

United Parcel Service opened at $119.15 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

