Cwm LLC Acquires 8,065 Shares of FMC Corp (FMC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in FMC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,267,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,587,000 after buying an additional 182,670 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in FMC by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,029,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,407,000 after buying an additional 147,011 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in FMC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,603,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,799,000 after buying an additional 47,254 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in FMC by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 846,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after buying an additional 316,513 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,364,172.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,528,791.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $319,782.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FMC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.70 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

Shares of FMC opened at $87.79 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

