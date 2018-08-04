CVB Financial (CVBF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CVBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 348,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.