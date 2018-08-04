CVB Financial (CVBF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
CVBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 348,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.