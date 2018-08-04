CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

CVB Financial opened at $23.78 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

