Curecoin (CURE) One Day Volume Hits $7,307.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Curecoin has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $7,307.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.01064342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003760 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014642 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,888,195 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.